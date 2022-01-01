Cégjegyzék
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Fizetések

A Basis Technologies fizetése $70,853 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $242,661-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Basis Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $96K
Adatelemző
$95.9K
Adattudós
$73.4K

Marketing
$70.9K
Termékmenedzser
$243K
Toborzó
$88.4K
Értékesítés
$209K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$220K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Basis Technologies cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $242,661 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Basis Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $95,938.

