Cégjegyzék
Barbaricum
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Barbaricum Fizetések

A Barbaricum fizetése $99,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $115,575-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Barbaricum. Utoljára frissítve: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Üzleti elemző
$101K
Adatelemző
$99.5K
Adattudós
$116K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Szoftvermérnök
$111K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Barbaricum cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $115,575 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Barbaricum cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $105,651.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Barbaricum cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források