Bank of England Fizetések

A Bank of England fizetése $40,775 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $196,213-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Bank of England. Utoljára frissítve: 11/17/2025

Adattudós
Median $72K
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $67.5K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $42.6K

Adminisztratív asszisztens
$40.8K
Üzleti elemző
$89.1K
Üzletfejlesztés
$50.3K
Adatelemző
$67.8K
Befektetési bankár
$52.7K
Megoldástervező
$196K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Bank of England cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $196,213 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Bank of England cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $67,468.

