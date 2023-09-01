Cégkönyvtár
Banco de Bogota
Banco de Bogota Fizetések

Banco de Bogota fizetési tartománya $10,399 teljes kompenzációban évente Adattudós alsó végén $49,856 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed.

$160K

Adattudós
$10.4K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$29.4K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$49.9K

GYIK

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Banco de Bogota, е Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $49,856. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Banco de Bogota, е $29,391.

Egyéb források