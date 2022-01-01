Cégjegyzék
Backbase
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Backbase Fizetések

A Backbase fizetése $17,963 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $250,000-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Backbase. Utoljára frissítve: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $88.7K

Mobil szoftvermérnök

Backend szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $85.5K
Megoldástervező
Median $250K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Üzleti elemző
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Marketing műveletvezető
$117K
Terméktervező
$18K
Projektmenedzser
$115K
Toborzó
$59.9K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$99.7K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$91.2K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Backbase cégnél: Megoldástervező évi $250,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Backbase cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $91,237.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Backbase cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • InterWorks
  • QuantumBlack
  • InvestCloud
  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források