Cégjegyzék
Babbel
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Babbel Fizetések

A Babbel fizetése $63,584 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $114,637-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Babbel. Utoljára frissítve: 10/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $87.9K

Frontend Szoftvermérnök

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $115K
Üzleti elemző
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

60 25
60 25
Adatelemző
$63.6K
Emberi erőforrások
$83.9K
Marketing
$70.7K
Terméktervező
$68.4K
Termékmenedzser
$75.8K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Babbel cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $114,637 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Babbel cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $79,850.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Babbel cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Aceable
  • BYJU'S
  • DataCamp
  • D2L
  • FutureLearn
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források