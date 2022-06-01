Cégjegyzék
Aya Healthcare
Aya Healthcare Fizetések

A Aya Healthcare fizetése $110,744 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $237,180-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Aya Healthcare. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $175K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $165K
Terméktervező
$111K

Projektmenedzser
$131K
Toborzó
$146K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$237K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Aya Healthcare cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $237,180 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Aya Healthcare cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $155,481.

