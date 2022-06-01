Cégjegyzék
Axcient
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Axcient Fizetések

A Axcient fizetése $30,150 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $241,200-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Axcient. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Üzleti elemző
$76.1K
Értékesítés
$99.5K
Szoftvermérnök
$30.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$241K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Axcient cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $241,200 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Axcient cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $87,809.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Axcient cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Coherent Solutions
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források