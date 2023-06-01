Cégkönyvtár
Avicanna
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a Avicanna-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Avicanna is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. They are leaders in cannabinoid research and have developed several industry-leading product lines, including Pura H&W and RHO Phyto. Avicanna manages its own supply chain, including cultivation and extraction, through its subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia. They are dedicated to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products.

    http://avicanna.com
    Weboldal
    2016
    Alapítás éve
    126
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Avicanna-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Pinterest
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források