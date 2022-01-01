Cégjegyzék
Avenue Code
Avenue Code Fizetések

A Avenue Code fizetése $22,038 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Avenue Code. Utoljára frissítve: 8/26/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $30.1K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $95.9K
Üzleti elemző
$111K

Terméktervező
$39.6K
Projektmenedzser
$201K
Toborzó
$22K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$52.3K
Megoldástervező
$71.6K
UX kutató
$135K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Avenue Code cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $201,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Avenue Code cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $71,640.

