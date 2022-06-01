Cégjegyzék
Avaya
Avaya Fizetések

A Avaya fizetése $21,134 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Műszaki író pozícióhoz az alsó végén $218,900-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Avaya. Utoljára frissítve: 8/26/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $21.8K
Pénzügyi elemző
$181K
Termékmenedzser
$112K

Projektmenedzser
$34.3K
Toborzó
$125K
Értékesítés
$219K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$149K
Megoldástervező
$128K
Műszaki író
$21.1K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Avaya cégnél: Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level évi $218,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Avaya cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $125,424.

