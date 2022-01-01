Cégkönyvtár
Autonomous
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Autonomous Fizetések

Autonomous fizetési tartománya $26,532 teljes kompenzációban évente Projektmenedzser alsó végén $64,675 Informatikus felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Autonomous. Utoljára frissítve: 8/16/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Építőmérnök
$44K
Informatikus
$64.7K
Projektmenedzser
$26.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Autonomous-nél a Informatikus at the Common Range Average level, évi $64,675 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Autonomous-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $44,001.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Autonomous-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • InMobi
  • The BHW Group
  • Biomeme
  • TeleTracking
  • Zimperium
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források