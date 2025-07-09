AUO Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
AUO fizetési tartománya $25,647 teljes kompenzációban évente Villamosmérnök alsó végén $122,400 Technikai projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól AUO. Utoljára frissítve: 8/22/2025

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $29K

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Termékdizájner
Median $27.5K
Üzletfejlesztés
$33.9K

Villamosmérnök
$25.6K
Hardvermérnök
$48.6K
Gépészmérnök
$27.6K
Termékvezető
$35.7K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$122K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a AUO-nél a Technikai projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level, évi $122,400 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A AUO-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $31,436.

