Ather Energy
Ather Energy Fizetések

A Ather Energy fizetése $19,714 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $25,089-ig egy Toborzó pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Ather Energy. Utoljára frissítve: 10/9/2025

$160K

Emberi erőforrások
$21.6K
Marketing
$19.7K
Terméktervező
$20.9K

Toborzó
$25.1K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Ather Energy cégnél: Toborzó at the Common Range Average level évi $25,089 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Ather Energy cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $21,255.

Egyéb források