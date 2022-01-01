Cégjegyzék
Asurion
Asurion Fizetések

A Asurion fizetése $44,100 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Information Technologist (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $230,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Asurion. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
Median $160K
Termékmenedzser
Median $145K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $230K
Üzleti elemző
Median $93K
Terméktervező
Median $123K
Könyvelő
$57.1K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$94.9K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$52.8K
Adattudományi vezető
$179K
Pénzügyi elemző
$69.3K
Emberi erőforrások
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Jogi
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Marketing műveletek
$118K
Terméktervezési vezető
$185K
Programvezető
$156K
Értékesítés
$65.3K
Megoldástervező
$72.6K
UX kutató
$139K
GYIK

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Asurion ist Szoftvermérnöki vezető mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $230,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Asurion beträgt $123,333.

