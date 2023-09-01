Cégjegyzék
Apna
Apna Fizetések

A Apna fizetése $3,449 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $113,184-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Apna. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $48.2K
Termékmenedzser
Median $48.6K
Üzleti műveletvezető
$39.7K

Üzleti elemző
$9.9K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$3.4K
Adattudós
$113K
Terméktervező
$16.5K
Technikai programmenedzser
$20.3K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Apna cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $113,184 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Apna cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $29,993.

