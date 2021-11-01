Amplify Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Amplify fizetési tartománya $73,500 teljes kompenzációban évente Ügyfélszolgálat alsó végén $160,800 Toborzó felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Amplify. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $135K
Termékvezető
Median $135K
UX kutató
Median $95K

Ügyfélszolgálat
$73.5K
Adatelemző
$115K
Informatikus
$131K
Marketing
$129K
Termékdizájner
Median $110K
Projektmenedzser
$133K
Toborzó
$161K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Amplify-nél a Toborzó at the Common Range Average level, évi $160,800 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Amplify-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $130,117.

