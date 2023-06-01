Cégjegyzék
American Red Cross
American Red Cross Fizetések

A American Red Cross fizetése $30,833 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $183,600-ig egy Marketing pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

$160K

Adminisztratív asszisztens
$59.7K
Üzleti elemző
$126K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$30.8K

Adatelemző
$35.5K
Adattudós
$35.2K
Marketing
$184K
Termékmenedzser
$131K
Projektmenedzser
$95.5K
Szoftvermérnök
$79.6K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a American Red Cross cégnél: Marketing at the Common Range Average level évi $183,600 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A American Red Cross cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $79,600.

Egyéb források