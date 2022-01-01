Cégjegyzék
American Family Insurance
American Family Insurance Fizetések

A American Family Insurance fizetése $22,718 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $190,950-ig egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a American Family Insurance. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $127K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
Median $102K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $188K

Adattudós
Median $152K
Aktuárius
$161K
Emberi erőforrások
$22.7K
Informatikus (IT)
$124K
Marketing
$121K
Értékesítés
$52.5K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$153K
Műszaki programvezető
$191K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at American Family Insurance is Műszaki programvezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Family Insurance is $127,000.

