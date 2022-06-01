Cégkönyvtár
American Bureau of Shipping
American Bureau of Shipping Fizetések

American Bureau of Shipping fizetési tartománya $55,984 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $146,265 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól American Bureau of Shipping. Utoljára frissítve: 8/11/2025

$160K

Gépészmérnök
$126K
Termékvezető
$139K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$56K

Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$146K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$82.4K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a American Bureau of Shipping-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $146,265 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A American Bureau of Shipping-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $125,625.

