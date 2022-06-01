Cégjegyzék
Amentum
Amentum Fizetések

A Amentum fizetése $78,605 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Létesítményvezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $174,125-ig egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Amentum. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $80K

Produkciós Szoftvermérnök

Adatelemző
Median $128K
Gépészmérnök
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ügyfélszolgálat
$174K
Létesítményvezető
$78.6K
Pénzügyi elemző
$114K
Hardvermérnök
$133K
Informatikus (IT)
$105K
Programvezető
$129K
Projektmenedzser
$113K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$171K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Amentum cégnél: Ügyfélszolgálat at the Common Range Average level évi $174,125 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Amentum cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $114,425.

Egyéb források