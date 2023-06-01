Cégjegyzék
AMC Health
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a AMC Health céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    AMC Health connects patients to their clinical team in real-time, expanding care beyond hospitals and doctors' offices. Patients can collect biometric and behavioral data from home using Bluetooth® devices, providing clinicians with a continuous picture of their health. This transformation to continuous patient knowledge-based healthcare delivery improves effectiveness and efficiency. AMC Company policies must be followed, including non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. Confidential information and malicious disparagement of the company's products or services are prohibited.

    http://amchealth.com
    Weboldal
    2002
    Alapítás éve
    126
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1M-$10M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a AMC Health cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • Square
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források