Alorica Fizetések

A Alorica fizetése $2,394 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $552,750-ig egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Alorica. Utoljára frissítve: 11/13/2025

Ügyfélszolgálat
$6.4K
Emberi erőforrás
$5K
Informatikus (IT)
$553K

Marketing
$33.4K
Projektmenedzser
$24.4K
Értékesítés
$2.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Alorica cégnél: Informatikus (IT) at the Common Range Average level évi $552,750 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Alorica cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $15,390.

