AlixPartners Fizetések

AlixPartners fizetési tartománya $84,619 teljes kompenzációban évente Pénzügyi elemző alsó végén $435,750 Menedzsment tanácsadó felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól AlixPartners. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Menedzsment tanácsadó
Consultant $130K
Vice President $243K
Senior Vice President $336K
Director $436K
Üzleti elemző
$432K
Üzletfejlesztés
$413K

Adattudós
$101K
Pénzügyi elemző
$84.6K
Emberi erőforrások
$199K
Projektmenedzser
$176K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$191K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$221K
