Cégjegyzék
Align Technology
Align Technology Fizetések

A Align Technology fizetése $8,645 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Grafikus tervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $257,280-ig egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Align Technology. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
L6 $147K
L7 $150K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Gépészmérnök
Median $155K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $153K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Üzleti elemző
Median $120K
Termékmenedzser
Median $203K
Adattudós
Median $143K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$79.6K
Adatelemző
$184K
Pénzügyi elemző
$231K
Grafikus tervező
$8.6K
Informatikus (IT)
$257K
Jogi
$124K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$142K
Marketing
$61.2K
Projektmenedzser
$256K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$101K
UX kutató
$126K
GYIK

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Align Technology adalah Informatikus (IT) at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $257,280. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Align Technology adalah $145,111.

