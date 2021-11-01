Cégkönyvtár
Alchemy
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Alchemy Fizetések

Alchemy fizetési tartománya $130,650 teljes kompenzációban évente Menedzsment tanácsadó alsó végén $263,675 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Alchemy. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $240K
Menedzsment tanácsadó
$131K
Termékvezető
$263K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Toborzó
$179K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$264K
UX kutató
$149K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Alchemy es Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $263,675. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Alchemy es $209,550.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Alchemy-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források