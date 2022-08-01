Cégkönyvtár
Airvet
    Rólunk

    We believe that pet care should extend beyond the walls of an office to support your pet's health wherever you are. Each Airvet™ veterinarian is licensed and board-certified to ensure the highest standards of pet care.If you're a veterinarian, use Airvet and offer the same telehealth experiences that your clients are getting in human medicine. Engage with your own clients (or with pet parents from across the country) via video and real-time chat to drive clinic revenue and create a continuity of care never achievable before, all while becoming a part of the most innovative veterinary community.

    2018
    Alapítás éve
    45
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1M-$10M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

