Cégjegyzék
Airtel India
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Airtel India Fizetések

A Airtel India fizetése $3,631 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing műveletvezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $113,207-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Airtel India. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

Frontend szoftvermérnök

Backend szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $42K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $113K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Adattudós
Median $36.8K
Üzleti elemző
Median $21.3K
Üzletfejlesztés
$45.5K
Adatelemző
$35.2K
Pénzügyi elemző
$7.5K
Emberi erőforrás
$16.4K
Informatikus (IT)
$4.4K
Marketing
$56.1K
Marketing műveletvezető
$3.6K
Terméktervező
Median $29K
Terméktervezési vezető
$67.8K
Projektmenedzser
$34.2K
Értékesítés
$14.7K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$12K
Megoldástervező
$49.4K

Adat architekt

Teljes kompenzáció
$25.9K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Airtel India cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $113,207 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Airtel India cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $31,578.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Airtel India cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Vodafone
  • BT
  • Safaricom
  • MTS
  • Sprint
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források