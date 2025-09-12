Cégjegyzék
Airtel Africa Fizetések

A Airtel Africa fizetése $5,814 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti műveletvezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $241,200-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Airtel Africa. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $21.6K

Backend szoftvermérnök

Könyvelő
$23.1K
Üzleti műveletvezető
$5.8K

Informatikus (IT)
$23.1K
Termékmenedzser
$53.4K
Projektmenedzser
$43.8K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$241K
Megoldástervező
$59.9K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Airtel Africa cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $241,200 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Airtel Africa cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $33,476.

