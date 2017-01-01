Cégjegyzék
Aikido Security
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Aikido Security céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    At aikido.dev, we transform software development through elegant, efficient solutions inspired by the principles of Aikido. Our platform harmonizes AI-powered tools with developer workflows, redirecting technical challenges into opportunities. We empower teams to build resilient applications with minimal resistance, fostering a balance of innovation and stability. Through intuitive interfaces and adaptive frameworks, aikido.dev helps developers achieve more with less effort, creating software that flows naturally with business needs. Join us in revolutionizing development—where technical mastery meets mindful creation.

    aikido.dev
    Weboldal
    2022
    Alapítás éve
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Aikido Security cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Airbnb
    • LinkedIn
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források