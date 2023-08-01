Cégjegyzék
AI21 Labs
AI21 Labs Fizetések

A AI21 Labs fizetése $98,225 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $163,785-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a AI21 Labs. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $145K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$98.2K
Termékmenedzser
$164K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
GYIK

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в AI21 Labs — Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $163,785. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в AI21 Labs составляет $144,883.

Egyéb források