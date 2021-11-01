Cégjegyzék
Aflac Fizetések

A Aflac fizetése $54,725 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $302,504-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Aflac. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Adminisztratív asszisztens
$60.3K
Adattudós
$303K
Emberi erőforrások
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Informatikus (IT)
$101K
Szoftvermérnök
$103K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$156K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Aflac cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $302,504 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Aflac cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $101,505.

