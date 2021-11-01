Cégjegyzék
Advantech Fizetések

A Advantech fizetése $27,866 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Gépészmérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $99,500-ig egy Kiberbiztonsági elemző pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Advantech. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $30.4K
Termékmenedzser
Median $85K
Hardvermérnök
$69.7K

Marketing
$76.8K
Gépészmérnök
$27.9K
Terméktervező
$47K
Programvezető
$94.5K
Értékesítés
$30.2K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$99.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Advantech cégnél: Kiberbiztonsági elemző at the Common Range Average level évi $99,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Advantech cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $69,650.

