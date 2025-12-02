Cégjegyzék
ADNOC Geológiai mérnök Fizetések

A medián Geológiai mérnök kompenzációs in United Arab Emirates csomag a ADNOC cégnél összesen AED 630K yearként. Tekintsd meg a ADNOC teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/2/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Összesen évente
$172K
Szint
L3
Alapbér
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$24.5K
Cégnél töltött évek
3 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
16 Év
Közreműködés

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Geológiai mérnök pozícióra a ADNOC cégnél in United Arab Emirates évi AED 762,020 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ADNOC cégnél a Geológiai mérnök szerepkörre in United Arab Emirates jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció AED 669,476.

Egyéb források

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adnoc/salaries/geological-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.