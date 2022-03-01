Cégjegyzék
Acxiom
Acxiom Fizetések

A Acxiom fizetése $37,185 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $162,185-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Acxiom. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $110K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Megoldástervező
Median $100K

Adatarchitekt

Adattudós
$112K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Pénzügyi elemző
$144K
Informatikus (IT)
$37.2K
Projektmenedzser
$83.6K
Értékesítés
$80.4K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$162K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Acxiom cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $162,185 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Acxiom cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $105,000.

