Cégjegyzék
ACV Auctions
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

ACV Auctions Fizetések

A ACV Auctions fizetése $85,425 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $200,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ACV Auctions. Utoljára frissítve: 9/8/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $150K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $200K
Adattudós
Median $110K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Terméktervező
$87.6K
Termékmenedzser
$85.4K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a ACV Auctions cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $200,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ACV Auctions cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $110,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a ACV Auctions cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Citi
  • JLL
  • CoStar Group
  • Sabre
  • Navient
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források