ACME Capital Fizetések

A ACME Capital fizetése $15,107 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Technikai író pozícióhoz az alsó végén $178,850-ig egy Kockázati tőkés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ACME Capital. Utoljára frissítve: 11/15/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $130K
Technikai író
$15.1K
Kockázati tőkés
$179K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a ACME Capital cégnél: Kockázati tőkés at the Common Range Average level évi $178,850 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ACME Capital cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $130,000.

