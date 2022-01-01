Cégjegyzék
84.51˚
84.51˚ Fizetések

A 84.51˚ fizetése $80,400 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing műveletek pozícióhoz az alsó végén $252,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a 84.51˚. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Adattudós
Median $123K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $140K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

Kutató Tudós

Értékesítés
Median $105K

Termékmenedzser
Median $252K
Marketing műveletek
$80.4K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$241K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a 84.51˚ cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $252,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A 84.51˚ cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $131,600.

