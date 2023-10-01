Cégjegyzék
6point6
6point6 Fizetések

A 6point6 fizetése $69,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $170,439-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a 6point6. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $69K
Adattudós
$141K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$170K

Megoldástervező
$133K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a 6point6 cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $170,439 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A 6point6 cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $136,993.

