66degrees Fizetések

A 66degrees fizetése $131,340 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $250,848-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a 66degrees. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $138K
Adattudós
$181K
Terméktervező
$131K

Projektmenedzser
$181K
Értékesítés
$229K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$219K
Megoldástervező
$251K
Műszaki programvezető
$179K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a 66degrees cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $250,848 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A 66degrees cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $180,746.

