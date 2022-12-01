Cégkönyvtár
3Commas
3Commas Fizetések

3Commas fizetési tartománya $38,745 teljes kompenzációban évente Adatelemző alsó végén $82,802 Adattudós felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól 3Commas. Utoljára frissítve: 8/10/2025

$160K

Adatelemző
$38.7K
Adattudós
$82.8K
Termékdizájner
$51K

Termékvezető
$47.8K
Projektmenedzser
$49.8K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$69.6K
GYIK

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij 3Commas is Adattudós at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $82,802. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij 3Commas is $50,354.

