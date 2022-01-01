Cégjegyzék
23andMe Fizetések

A 23andMe fizetése $48,634 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $305,520-ig egy Marketing pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a 23andMe. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Programvezető
Median $170K
Adattudós
Median $160K

Üzleti elemző
$181K
Adatelemző
$147K
Pénzügyi elemző
$175K
Marketing
$306K
Terméktervező
$48.6K
Toborzó
$242K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$204K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$269K
UX kutató
$173K
GYIK

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en 23andMe es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $305,520. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 23andMe es $177,761.

