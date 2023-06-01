Cégjegyzék
1Token
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a 1Token céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    1Token is a financial software for crypto institutions that supports 20+ Blockchains, 100+ Defi protocols, and 80+ CeFi & traditional trading venues. It supports all crypto assets in CeFi and DeFi, as well as traditional assets such as stocks / FX / ETFs etc. It provides an end-to-end solution for each specific business vertical, serving 40+ large global institutions, with top profiles like Algorand Foundation, Amber Group, Animoca Brands, FBG Capital, Matrixport, Metalpha, Pintu, Zipmex, and 4 of the Top 7 CMC exchanges etc., which in total exceed $20+ bn asset managed.

    https://1token.tech
    Weboldal
    2018
    Alapítás éve
    126
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $100M-$250M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a 1Token cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • Amazon
    • Apple
    • Pinterest
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források