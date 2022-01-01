Cégjegyzék
10x Banking
10x Banking Fizetések

A 10x Banking fizetése $112,746 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $317,800-ig egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a 10x Banking. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $113K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Informatikus (IT)
$318K
Termékmenedzser
$162K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$123K
Megoldástervező
$198K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at 10x Banking is Informatikus (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $317,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 10x Banking is $162,499.

