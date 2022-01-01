Cégkönyvtár
1010data
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

1010data Fizetések

1010data fizetési tartománya $105,023 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzleti elemző alsó végén $263,160 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól 1010data. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Üzleti elemző
$105K
Adattudós
$114K
Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $125K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$263K
Megoldásépítész
$132K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a 1010data-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $263,160 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A 1010data-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $125,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a 1010data-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Fortanix
  • Formidable
  • Seeq
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források