Cégkönyvtár
Singular Genomics
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Singular Genomics Fizetések

Singular Genomics fizetési tartománya $141,788 teljes kompenzációban évente Hardvermérnök alsó végén $181,300 Villamosmérnök felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Singular Genomics. Utoljára frissítve: 8/5/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $151K
Villamosmérnök
$181K
Hardvermérnök
$142K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$169K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Singular Genomics-nél a Villamosmérnök at the Common Range Average level, évi $181,300 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Singular Genomics-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $160,175.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Singular Genomics-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • LEK
  • Ridecell
  • Startups.com
  • AngelList
  • Omnivore
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források