Cégkönyvtár
Saks Fifth Avenue
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a Saks Fifth Avenue-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since our inception in 1924, we have delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Our unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 extraordinary stores across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping.

    saksfifthavenue.com
    Weboldal
    1924
    Alapítás éve
    9,250
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1B-$10B
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Saks Fifth Avenue-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források