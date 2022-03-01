Cégkönyvtár
Recharge
Recharge Fizetések

Recharge fizetési tartománya $48,179 teljes kompenzációban évente Adattudós alsó végén $103,565 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Recharge. Utoljára frissítve: 8/7/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $86.4K
Adattudós
$48.2K
Marketing
$73.1K

Termékdizájner
$76.2K
Termékvezető
$95.1K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$104K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Recharge is Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,565. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Recharge is $81,331.

Egyéb források