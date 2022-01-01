Cégkönyvtár
Pacific Life
Pacific Life Fizetések

Pacific Life fizetési tartománya $48,124 teljes kompenzációban évente Pénzügyi elemző alsó végén $331,650 Informatikus felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Pacific Life. Utoljára frissítve: 8/6/2025

$160K

Aktuárius
Median $148K
Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $115K
Üzleti elemző
$119K

Adatelemző
$82.9K
Adattudós
$79.6K
Pénzügyi elemző
$48.1K
Informatikus
$332K
Menedzsment tanácsadó
$254K
Termékvezető
$218K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$191K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Pacific Life-nél a Informatikus at the Common Range Average level, évi $331,650 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Pacific Life-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $133,421.

Egyéb források