PacBio Fizetések

PacBio fizetési tartománya $100,500 teljes kompenzációban évente Gépészmérnök alsó végén $276,375 Projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól PacBio. Utoljára frissítve: 8/6/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $205K
Üzleti elemző
$186K
Adattudós
$248K

Hardvermérnök
$149K
Gépészmérnök
$101K
Projektmenedzser
$276K
Értékesítés
$105K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a PacBio-nél a Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level, évi $276,375 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A PacBio-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $186,065.

